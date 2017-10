U.S. President Donald Trump rejects a Florida lawmaker's account of his phone conversation with the widow of one of four soldiers killed Oct. 4 in Niger. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson says she has overheard Trump's remarks to the wife of Army Sergeant La David Johnson and thought they were insensitive. The controversy adds fuel to the anger sparked by Trump's earlier claim that his predecessors had not called bereaved families as he does. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.