With President Donald Trump hosting two major European leaders at the White House this week, analysts and body language experts are paying close attention to the contrasts in his warm embrace of French President Emmanuel Macron and his past frosty exchanges with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine takes a closer look at what Trump's "bromance" with Macron, and his more distant relationship with Merkel might mean for U.S. diplomacy.