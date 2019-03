It's 20 months until the next presidential election, but U.S. President Donald Trump has found a battle cry. Trump is betting his anti-socialist stance will box rival Democrats in a corner and pave the road to another victory in 2020. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara examines whether anti-socialism is an effective re-election strategy for today's America, where many are disillusioned by what they see as the failures of capitalism.