U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement Thursday canceling a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sparked reactions from disappointment to approval. Trump said the angry rhetoric from Pyongyang makes the meeting on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula inappropriate at this time. Critics say recent statements by Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser John Bolton were not helpful. But as VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, some analysts say there may be another reason.