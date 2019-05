Gearing up towards re-election in 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies are amplifying claims that President Obama ordered the FBI to spy on his 2016 campaign. Last month, Trump renewed calls to "investigate the investigators", and last week his attorney general launched a review of the decision by the nation's intelligence agencies to investigate alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.