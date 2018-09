President Donald Trump will join other world leaders Monday at the United Nations for their annual meetings. From wars to climate change, to hunger and disease, there is no shortage of issues on their agenda. But the U.S. president is likely to steal much of the spotlight, as many wait to hear what he has to say about progress on North Korea’s denuclearization and other pressing issues. VOA U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer takes a look at what to expect.