In a surprise shift in policy, President Donald Trump said the U.S should recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a piece of land Israelis captured from Syria during the Six Day War in 1967. The announcement came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem Thursday, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an unprecedented step for a senior U.S. official. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.