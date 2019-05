U.S. President Donald Trump launched his immigration plan that includes stopping the Diversity Immigrant Visa, also known as green card lottery, drastically reducing the number of family-sponsorship visas, and moving toward a merit-based system. Democrats have rejected the plan because it does not address the fate of the 700,000 "Dreamers," individuals brought in the country illegally as children. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.