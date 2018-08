A budding trade war between the U.S. and Turkey over a detained American pastor is having global consequences. A sharp drop in Turkey's lira, inflation and the threat of loan defaults, could drag down other economies, particularly in emerging markets. Turkey's troubles are causing ripple effects in countries as far away as Argentina and Indonesia, while weighing on Asian currency rates and triggering currency fluctuations. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.