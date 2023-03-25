Two Killed in US Chocolate Factory Blast

An explosion at a chocolate factory in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, Friday killed two people. Eight people were injured in the blast, authorities said. Nine people are missing.

The source of the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company was not immediately clear, according to officials. One building was completely destroyed in the blast, while another was damaged.

West Reading Borough Mayor Samantha Kaag said the explosion was so strong that one building was moved “four feet forward.”

Palmer opened for business in 1948, according to its website.

”Today 850 dedicated employees design, produce, package and ship more than 500 unique products from Palmer’s headquarters in West Reading, PA — making it one of America’s largest and most innovative confectioners,” according to the site.