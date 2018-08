Tensions are high in Uganda after days of bloodshed, arrests and protests over treason charges brought against opposition lawmakers — including on Thursday against musician Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine. Authorities say the lawmakers and rowdy youth threatened President Yoweri Museveni's life by throwing stones at his car. However, analysts say the clashes show any real opposition to the 32-year rule of Museveni will be met with force. Halima Athumani reports from Kampala.