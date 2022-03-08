Ukraine, Russia Agree to Civilian Evacuations from Some Areas

WASHINGTON — Civilians in some parts of Ukraine besieged by Russian forces were able to evacuate Tuesday, fleeing in buses or on foot amid temporary cease-fires.

One evacuation saw people leaving the eastern city of Sumy, where hours earlier a Russian airstrike on a residential street killed at least 21 civilians, according to local authorities.

People were also seen leaving the town of Irpin, near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Russia’s defense ministry said additional evacuation corridors would be in place in Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Several previous attempts to set up a way for people to get out of areas that have been subjected to Russian attacks during the nearly two-week-old Russian invasion of Ukraine fell apart, including one for those in Mariupol.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday accused Russia of holding 300,000 people “hostage in Mariupol” and preventing humanitarian evacuations.

“I urge all states to publicly demand: RUSSIA, LET PEOPLE GO!” Kuleba tweeted.

The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24. More than half have gone to Poland.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said there has not been such an exodus in Europe since World War II.

Russian attacks overnight included bombings of cities in eastern and southern Ukraine and shelling that hit several suburbs of Kyiv.

Britain’s defense ministry said Ukrainian forces are resisting Russia’s advance toward Kyiv with pressure in towns outside the capital city.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Tuesday such resistance and supply problems are making Russian forces more desperate. He said as a result, Russia is conducting “indiscriminate shelling” of civilians.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are due to meet Thursday in Turkey to discuss the situation. Kuleba said he will propose a direct meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We want talks between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin since he is the one who makes the final decisions,” Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

A series of lower-level talks between the two sides yielded no major breakthroughs in resolving the conflict that began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Russia to end attacks on civilians.

“Let the food and medicine in. Let the people out safely, and end this war of choice against Ukraine,” Blinken said during a news conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs in Riga. Blinken cited “relentless bombardment” and reports of attacks by Russian forces on agreed-upon humanitarian corridors.

“There's certainly no change in our message to Moscow, our message to Russia, to President Putin: End the war. End it now,” urged Blinken.

Blinken is heading to Paris for talks Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has spoken in recent days with both Putin and Zelenskyy.

The White House said President Joe Biden held a video call Monday with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

“The leaders affirmed their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” according to the White House.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the leaders discussed the possibility of imposing a ban on importing oil from Russia. She said Biden has not yet decided whether to take such an action.

“No decision has been made at this point,” she told reporters, while adding that European countries have “different capacities and capabilities.”

At the United Nations, the Security Council met Monday afternoon to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The U.N. humanitarian chief, Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths, called for civilians in Ukraine to be granted safe passage “in the direction they choose.”

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still stalling in parts of the country’s north.

“We’re not seeing a lot of progress, at least over the course of the past couple of days,” the official said on Monday, adding that Russian forces “continue to be frustrated by a stiff Ukrainian resistance, as well as their own internal challenges.”

However, the official said that Russian forces are having more success in southern Ukraine and noted that Russia still has superior numbers.

“I don’t think we should underestimate that,” the official said.

VOA chief national correspondent Steve Herman, national security correspondent Jeff Seldin, Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb, Istanbul foreign correspondent Heather Murdock, White House correspondent Anita Powell, and senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine contributed to this report. Some information also came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, and Reuters.