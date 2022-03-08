Accessibility links

Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 8

A woman holding a child cries after fleeing from Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:00 a.m.: The U.S. is refuting Russian claims that its military is “preventing war” in Ukraine instead of causing it.

“This is a flat out lie,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted. “Russia’s military operation is instigating a war in Ukraine. Ukraine does not want a war. #StopTheLies.”

Russia has tried to justify its invasion with various claims including saying it is protecting ethnic Russians in the country and is trying to “de-nazify” the country. Price referred to a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who said: “The goal of Russia's special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there.”

