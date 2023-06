When people learn how Russian forces treat Ukrainian POWs, they are genuinely shocked, says Arseniy Fedosiuk, a member of Ukraine's "Azov" brigade and former POW. Today, he and his wife are in the U.S. describing life as a prisoner of Russian forces. Tatiana Vorozhko has the story. Camera: Dmytro Melnyk Produced by: Kostiantyn Golubchyk, Anna Rice