He defended the Azovstal steel plant, survived Russian captivity in occupied Olenivka and Donetsk, as well as torture and starvation. Anton Shtukin, a 20-year-old fighter with the National Guard of Ukraine, was released after a year of Russian captivity on May 6, 2023. Anna Kosstutschenko met with him and talked about his liberation. Camera and video edit: Pavel Suhodolskiy