Ukrainian Railways Plays Critical Role as Wartime Lifeline
During the two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukrainian Railways became the country's key means of transportation. With over 22,000 kilometers (13,600 miles) of track, the state-owned network keeps working despite constant damage from shelling. Ukraine's railways evacuate people from front-line cities, transport world leaders, and move cargo and troops for the Ukrainian army. Lesia Bakalets has a story from Kyiv. VOA footage by Evgenii Shynkar.