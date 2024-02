Entering the third year of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainians say that with intense fighting on the eastern front and daily attacks across the country, they are in dire need of global military and financial support. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress is holding up much needed aid. VOA’s Eastern Europe Bureau chief Myroslava Gongadze reports from Kyiv. Camera and video editing by Vladyslav Smilianets. Anna Chernikova contributed.