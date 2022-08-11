UN Chief: Fighting Around Ukrainian Nuclear Plant 'Could Lead to Disaster'

The U.N. secretary-general warned Thursday that the situation around a major nuclear plant in southern Ukraine “could lead to catastrophic consequences” and appealed for an end to military operations near the facility.

“Regrettably, instead of de-escalation, over the past several days there have been reports of further deeply worrying incidents that could, if they continue, lead to disaster,” Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Russia took over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in early March, stationing troops there and keeping the Ukrainian staff in place to run it.

There has been shelling around the plant since Friday, which Ukraine and Russia blame on each other. Ukraine said the reactors were not damaged, but there was damage elsewhere on the site.

The U.N. chief appealed to the parties to use “common sense and reason” and to not target Zaporizhzhia. He called on them to immediately cease military activities near the nuclear plant, which is Europe’s largest, as well as withdraw any military personnel and equipment from the site.

“The facility must not be used as part of any military operation,” Guterres said.

He said the parties should urgently agree a safe perimeter of demilitarization to ensure the safety of the area.

“We must be clear that any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia or any other nuclear facilities in Ukraine, or anywhere else, could lead to catastrophic consequences not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond,” the secretary-general said. “This is wholly unacceptable.”

A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has been trying to get safety guarantees in order to deploy a technical mission to check the site. Guterres called on the parties to provide the team with “immediate, secure and unfettered access.”

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is scheduled to brief the U.N. Security Council on the situation later on Thursday.

In a statement, he said he would discuss the need for the mission, which he personally plans to lead.

“Now more than ever, the IAEA’s presence at the plant is of paramount importance to help reduce the danger of a possible nuclear disaster there,” Grossi said.

He said the mission would carry out critical safety and security checks and provide impartial and independent information about the status of the facility.

“An accident at this plant could threaten public health and the environment both in Ukraine and neighboring countries, as well as further away,” the IAEA chief warned.