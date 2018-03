Myanmar wants to see clear evidence of what the U.N. and U.S. call "ethnic cleansing" of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim population. About 700,000 of the ethnic group have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since an attack by insurgents sparked a brutal military crackdown in August 2017. Refugees accuse Myanmar's army of rape, mass murders and destruction of villages. A U.N. official speaks with VOA about his visit to a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh. Jesusemen Oni reports.