The U.N. secretary-general will be in Sweden Thursday to attend the final day of the first round of intra-Yemeni peace talks. António Guterres will be showing his personal support to the process, which is being led by his special envoy, Martin Griffiths. VOA U.N. Correspondent Margaret Besheer reports on Yemen's dire situation and how the United Nations is working to end the massive humanitarian disaster created by nearly four years of fighting.