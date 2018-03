Following Rex Tillerson's abrupt firing as secretary of state Tuesday, many around the world are turning their attention to President Donald Trump's designee to take his place: CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Whether it be Iran, North Korea or Russia, analysts say Pompeo's views are more in sync with Trump's than Tillerson's were, and — like the president — Pompeo favors U.S. military strength over the "soft power" of diplomacy. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more.