Nearly a month ago, tensions between India and Pakistan raised fears the nuclear armed neighbors were moving toward war. Kashmir, a disputed territory both countries want, suffered the brunt of the crisis. Cross-border shelling forced people to flee. Hostilities have eased since then with the help of intense international diplomacy. But the situation is still not back to normal, and many who returned to Kashmir fear tensions will rise again. VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem reports from Chakothi, Kashmir.