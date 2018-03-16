UNICEF Plans to Help About 50,000 People Fleeing Syria

The United Nations children's relief organization has finalized plans to assist as many as 50,000 people fleeing the Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta, its spokesman said Friday.

"We have been working, planning to respond to evacuations for a while, and specifically to provide shelters with emergency assistance," UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado said at a briefing Friday in Geneva. "Our response plans cover up to 50,000 people."

Syrian government forces launched a campaign to recapture the besieged area near Damascus last month. The largest exodus of people occurred Thursday, when thousands of civilians fled the rebel-held eastern Ghouta town of Hammouriyeh as the Syrian army continued to make inroads, according to the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Russia said the number of people who left Thursday exceeded 12,000.

Airstrikes in eastern Ghouta continued for a second day Friday, killing dozens of people.

Amnesty International accused the Syrian and Russian governments and other participants in the war of failing to end "the suffering of millions of Syrians" and to stop attacks on civilians in eastern Ghouta and Afrin.

The human rights group said 400,000 civilians in eastern Ghouta "are being starved and indiscriminately bombed by the Syrian government with the backing of Russia."

Amnesty called on the United Nations Security Council to "enforce its resolutions, which call for an end to unlawful sieges and attacks." The group also urged the council to refer those responsible for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" to the International Criminal Court.

Additionally, the rights group requested that all parties involved in the war obey international law by allowing civilians who want to flee the area to leave freely and to provide unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.