UNICEF's West Africa director says the organization is attempting to prevent Burkina Faso’s conflict with jihadist groups from spreading to coastal countries such as Benin, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast. One-fifth of schools in the country have been closed because of the violence. Henry Wilkins reports from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Camera: Henry Wilkins, with additional video by Issa Napon.