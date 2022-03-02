US Announces New Sanctions on Russia, Belarus

The White House announced new sanctions Wednesday on Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions, which target the defense and oil sectors, will “severely limit the ability of Russia and Belarus to obtain the materials they need to support their military aggression against Ukraine, project power in ways that threaten regional stability, and undermine global peace and security,” the White House said.



The new sanctions also will target entities associated with Russian and Belarusian militaries that make combat aircraft, infantry fighting vehicles, electronic warfare systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles for Russia’s military.

"The United States will take actions to hold Belarus accountable for enabling [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, weaken the Russian defense sector and its military power for years to come, target Russia’s most important sources of wealth, and ban Russian airlines from U.S. airspace," the White House said.

Additionally, the U.S. and its allies are seeking to restrict “technology exports” in the oil industry, hoping to degrade “Russia’s status as a leading energy supplier over time.”

“The United States and our allies and partners do not have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy — which is why we have carved out energy payments from our financial sanctions,” the White House said.



Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.