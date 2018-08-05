Accessibility links

US-China Trade Battle Escalates

  • VOA News
Washington is observing the latest escalation in tensions between the United States and its trading partners, with China threatening to slap tariffs on more than 5,000 American-made products totaling $60 billion. VOA's Michael Bowman reports, Beijing's announcement came after the Trump administration proposed raising tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, continuing a tit-for-tat trade battle that is alarming many in the U.S. business community and dividing the Republican Party.

