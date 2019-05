More tariffs on Chinese goods are at least a month away, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Testifying before Congress, Mnuchin said the impact on the U.S. economy is a key consideration for next steps in the Trump administration's trade strategy. In early May, U.S. President Donald Trump again raised tariffs on Chinese goods, which China will then match on U.S. goods. VOA's Steve Redisch explains what's at stake in the tariff tit-for-tat.