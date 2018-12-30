US: Coalition Airstrikes Against IS Have Killed Over 1000 Civilians

U.S.-led coalition airstrikes against Islamic State have killed over 1,000 civilians in Iraq and Syria since 2014.

In a monthly civilian casualty report, the Coalition detailed confirmed deaths of 1,139 civilians in airstrikes conducted since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve between August 2014 and November 2018.

"The Coalition conducted a total of 31,406 strikes between August 2014 and end of November 2018. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,139 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve," the report read, adding that nearly eight million Iraqis and Syrians have been liberated from IS-rule during that time.

184 reports of other unintended civilian casualties are still being evaluated.

In July, the Coalition admitted that 1,059 civilians had been killed in airstrikes since 2014, amid calls for updated figures from rights organizations, which have long accused the coalition of significantly undercounting the number of civilians it has killed during years of fighting against Islamic State.

Sunday's report reflects the updated total number of civilian deaths, including confirmed reports from the past six months.

Even as regional forces race to position themselves for the imminent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, announced suddenly by President Donald Trump earlier this month, U.S. military officials caution nothing on the ground has changed yet.

The U.S. on Friday dismissed claims Syrian forces were taking control of the northeastern city of Manbij, a key flashpoint between U.S.-backed Kurdish militias and Turkey, at the request of the Syrian Kurds.

Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.