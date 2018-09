VOA's Greta Van Susteren told a congressional panel Tuesday that Rohingya refugees are vulnerable to human trafficking, exploitation and violent extremism. Van Susteren and Stephen Pomper, U.S. program director for the International Crisis Group, gave their testimonies on Myanmar's persecuted Muslim group to the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a hearing on "Genocide Against the Burmese Rohingya." VOA'S Zlatica Hoke has more.