More than 1,500 explosives scattered around 10 hectares – this is what Halo Trust mine sweepers found in just a week in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region. This humanitarian NGO whose task is to clear landmines and other explosive devices has been working in Ukraine since 2015. Today, they mainly work in the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Video: Pavel Suhodolskiy