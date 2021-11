The URL has been copied to your clipboard

American journalist Danny Fenster has arrived back home in the United States for an emotional reunion with his family after six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar. Fenster told reporters his homecoming had been a "long time coming." VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports. Camera: Ihar Tsikhanenka Produced by: Mary Cieslak