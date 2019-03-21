US Man Pleads Guilty of Mailing Bombs to Trump Foes

A Florida man pleaded guilty Thursday of mailing pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump in late 2018.

Cesar Sayoc wept as he entered the plea before a federal judge in New York.

"I'm truly sorry,'' he said before pleading guilty to 65 counts, including using weapons of mass destruction and mailing explosives with the intent to kill.

He faces the possibility of a life sentence.

The 56-year-old former stripper and pizza delivery driver was arrested Oct. 26 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and charged with five federal crimes. Sayoc, who lived in a white van adorned with right-wing political images supporting Trump and denouncing Trump's critics, was apprehended after an intense manhunt.



Sayoc has been accused of mailing 16 pipe bombs, some of which were sent to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, billionaire financier George Soros, actor Robert De Niro, several members of congress, and CNN offices in New York and Atlanta.



None of the bombs exploded before being intercepted, and no one was injured.