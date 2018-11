The United States has announced sanctions against 17 Saudi Arabian officials for their alleged involvement in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 2, 2018. The news came on the same day Saudi Arabia announced it is requesting the death penalty for five individuals involved in the writer's death, while denying Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered it. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.