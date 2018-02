The US Senate began debate on a multitude of immigration proposals Wednesday but appeared no closer to a solution for the 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. With a March 5 deadline for those DACA recipients and a limited pledge to keep debate open from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, time appears to be running out. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.