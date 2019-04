South Korean President Moon Jae-In is meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss ways of getting talks on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula back on track. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has asked for concessions before halting the country's nuclear program, but the U.S. government says the economic sanctions must stay in place until that program is dismantled. VOA's Korean service discussed the future of the talks with U.S. lawmakers. Zlatica Hoke reports.