US Unemployment Drops Slightly, but Economy Sheds Some Jobs

The U.S. economy lost 33,000 jobs in September, reflecting the impact of hurricanes hitting Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and other areas.

Friday's report from the Labor Department also said the unemployment rate fell slightly to hit 4.2 percent, the lowest jobless rate since 2001.

Economists said many of those lost jobs were in Florida's restaurants and bars where storm damage, blackouts and closed airports hurt business.

It is the first time in seven years the U.S. economy had a net loss of jobs. Until September, the U.S. economy had been adding an average of more than 170,000 jobs each month this year.

The head of Randstad, a global employment agency that closely tracks job losses and gains, says the need to rebuild parts of Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico already is creating jobs in construction and other trades. Rebecca Henderson says she expects to see demand for more temporary jobs in coming months.

Government data show 6.8 million Americans are out of work, which is a decline of more than 300,000 over the past year. Another 5.1 million want full-time work, but can find only part-time employment.