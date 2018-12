Analysts say the withdrawal of U.S. troops will lead to a shift in the balance of power in northeastern Syria. U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States has achieved its goal of defeating Islamic State in Syria and U.S. troops have begun pulling out. But some analysts say the terrorists have not been wiped out from the war-torn country and that the U.S. withdrawal could entice them to come out of the woodwork. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.