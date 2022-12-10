Uyghur News Recap: Dec. 2 – 9, 2022

Report: Automakers linked to Uyghur forced labor in China

A report by a group of United Kingdom researchers found that the supply chain for the global auto industry is likely linked to Uyghur forced labor in China.

Chinese security camera maker advertises ‘racial profiling’ feature despite ban in US and UK

Chinese video surveillance camera maker, Hikvision, advertised its ethnicity recognition features to its European customers while blacklisted by the U.S. for allegedly being connected to China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups. Hikvision denies any involvement in human rights abuses.

Uyghur rights advocates praise Chinese citizens for solidarity with Uyghurs

Uyghur activists praised the Chinese citizens at a protest in the U.S. who stood up for the Uyghur victims of a deadly fire in Urumqi and detention camps.

Chinese officials confirm Urumqi fire victims were all Uyghurs

Urumqi officials confirmed with Radio Free Asia that the victims who died in the apartment building fire last month were all Uyghurs, the news outlet reported.

US lawmakers concerned about enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

Republican lawmakers sent a letter this week to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security expressing concern over the enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). They said the Inflation Reduction Act’s solar subsidies, grants, and tax credits could be used extensively on Chinese solar panels and solar panel components which were made by Uyghur forced labor, making it difficult for enforcement of the UFLPA.

News in brief

On Thursday, the eve of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime — and the one-year anniversary of the Uyghur tribunal’s final judgement on China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang — the leaders of three Uyghur rights groups held a news conference in Washington, D.C. They announced that Friday would be Uyghur Genocide Recognition Day, urging international organizations and governments around the globe to hold China accountable for atrocities against Muslim groups in the Xinjiang region, which China denies.

Quote of note:

“Now is the time to ensure international bodies and governments to hold perpetrators of Uyghur genocide accountable. After the landmark verdict [of the Uyghur tribunal], much progress has been made, but the Uyghur people in East Turkistan are still suffering unimaginably. The judgment itself is an invaluable proof for pursuing further action to stop the genocide and prevent further atrocities.”

-- Omer Kanat, executive director of the Washington-based Uyghur Human Rights Project