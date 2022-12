Mohammad Mehmet Ali lost his mother and four siblings in an apartment fire on Nov. 24 in China. Since then, he has been protesting China’s response to the incident. In an interview with VOA, he accused authorities of not putting out the fire, which spread in a building occupied mostly by Uyghurs, a Turkic minority ethnic group. VOA’s Umut Colak has filed this story from Istanbul, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. Camera: Umut Colak