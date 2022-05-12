Uyghur News Recap: May 5-12, 2022  

Xinjiang cotton found in German clothing manufacturers' shirts, researchers say

Researchers in western Germany say that an isotope analysis has found that shirts by the German companies Puma, Adidas, Hugo Boss and Jack Wolfskin contain traces of cotton related to Uyghur forced labor in the Xinjiang region, according to The Guardian.

Chinese officials reportedly paid Uyghurs to dance on Eid al-Fitr

Ahead of the U.N. human rights chief's anticipated visit to Xinjiang later this month, Chinese authorities allegedly paid Uyghur residents to dance at a mosque square in Kashgar in southern Xinjiang on Eid al-Fitr, a holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, according to Radio Free Asia. State media filmed and released the dance performance on YouTube.

Chinese government razes famous Uyghur bazaar in Xinjiang

Radio Free Asia reported that Chinese authorities recently destroyed the Kashgar Grand Bazaar, a Uyghur traditional market that has been promoted as a travel destination in guidebooks such as Lonely Planet.

New book describes China's repression of Uyghurs

In "No Escape," Nury Turkel, the Uyghur American vice chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, tells his own and other Uyghurs' stories of mistreatment by China, according to a report by NPR.

News in brief

According to The Cornell Daily Sun, a graduate student at Cornell University co-founded a charitable organization to help the Uyghur diaspora in Turkey. Rizwangul NurMuhammad, a Fulbright scholar, co-founded Empower Communities Charitable Trust, which aims to provide funding and training to meet the Uyghur community's employment and educational needs. NurMuhammad has been outspoken about Uyghur rights, including raising awareness of her brother's imprisonment by the Chinese government.

Quote of note

"The stories are simply disturbing. It shocks the conscience. They are forcing Uyghur women that are the source of education for Uyghur kids when it comes to values, religious beliefs, manners, even, to go through this transformation process, which is a code word for human re-engineering."

— Nury Turkel, author of the book "No Escape," on conditions for Uyghur women in Chinese camps