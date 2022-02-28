Experts say China’s treatment of Uyghurs is rooted in Islamophobia and the desire to control the region’s natural resources, including oil and gas.
Uyghur Genocide in China: What We Know About the Republic’s Concentration Camps
What is happening inside Chinese facilities that Beijing calls vocational education and training centers? Reports from those who were confined in these detention camps and drone footage help paint a picture of life behind those walls. Survivors say Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minorities in China are being persecuted for their religion. For VOA, Sanjar Khamidov has more from survivors who fled to the U.S. Anna Rice narrates the story.