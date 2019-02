Venezuela's interim president Juan Guaido says his family was threatened by the regime Thursday, as disputed President Nicolas Maduro refuses to step down. Guaido has declared himself Venezuela's interim president amid massive protests against Maduro, who began his second term Jan. 10 after elections widely deemed as fraudulent. The United States and other regional countries have recognized Guaido as interim president, while China, Russia and Turkey support Maduro. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.