Death Toll in Vietnam from Typhoon Damrey Rises to 69

Vietnamese officials say the death toll from a powerful typhoon that struck the country's south-central coast last week has risen to 69.

The Disaster Management Authority says another 30 people are still missing in the aftermath of Typhoon Damrey, which caused extensive damage throughout Khanh Hoa province.

More than 116,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged due to widespread flooding, which have also filled reservoirs to near-capacity.

The heavy rains and flooding caused by Typhoon Damrey could also affect the upcoming two-day Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit beginning Wednesday in the central city of Danang.

Heads of state from 21 nations are expected to attend the summit, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meetings are expected to go on as scheduled, but a scheduled trip by the spouses of the APEC leaders to the nearby ancient city Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, could be cancelled.