Eleven countries meeting at the APEC summit in Da Nang agreed Saturday to seek a trans-pacific free trade agreement, despite the world’s largest market - the United States - pulling out of the deal. Vietnam is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of freer trade as it expands rapidly growing exports, including technology. VOA’s Daniel Schearf visited Vietnam’s largest technology company, FPT, and has an exclusive interview with its chairman in Danang.