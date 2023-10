With almost daily incursions by Israeli forces into Palestinian areas to arrest people suspected of being linked to Hamas, violence has escalated in the West Bank in recent weeks. Since October 7, Israeli forces and Jewish settlers have killed more than 120 Palestinians. Many of the deceased were members of armed groups, but nearly 30% of the victims were children, the U.N. says. VOA’s Yan Boechat traveled to the West Bank and has this report.