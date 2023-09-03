VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Aug. 27– Sept. 2

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

TPS Extended for Six Countries; Advocates Urge Status for More

The Biden administration recently announced an extension and redesignation of the program that gives temporary protection from deportation for nationals of Sudan and Ukraine. Nationals of El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua also have had their protection extended. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

Report: 840,000 Afghans Applicants to US Resettlement Program Still in Afghanistan

More than 840,000 Afghans who applied for a resettlement program aimed at people who helped the U.S. war effort in Afghanistan are still there waiting, according to a report that lays out the challenges with a program intended to help America's allies in the two-decade-long conflict. Reported by The Associated Press.

New York City Residents Protest Migrant Crisis

Nearly 60,000 asylum-seekers are in New York City’s care. Some of them have no choice but to sleep outside, and some residents don’t want them. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Colorado Ukrainian Community Offers Job Fair for New Arrivals

A Ukrainian community group in the western U.S. state of Colorado organized a job fair for newly arrived war refugees. Svitlana Prystynska has our story from Denver. Camera: Volodymyr Petruniv. VOA’s Svitlana Prystynska reports.

Migrants Face Long Waits at New US Processing Centers in Latin America

The U.S. has opened new migrant processing centers in Latin America as part of the Biden administration’s strategy to prevent people from making the dangerous trek north to the U.S.-Mexico border. For VOA, Austin Landis visited the first one to open in Colombia.

US, Costa Rica Affirm Cooperation on Migration, Semiconductors

President Joe Biden met with Costa Rica’s leader Tuesday to talk about concerns near and far, including the toll that irregular migration is taking on the small Central American nation and the challenges posed by China’s increased global ambitions, which rely on semiconductors. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports.

US Envoy Heading to Chad to See Situation of Sudanese Refugees

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will head to the border of Chad and Sudan to meet on Tuesday with refugees from the war in Sudan and the humanitarians who are assisting them. VOA United Nation’s correspondent Margaret Besheer reports.

Immigration around the world

Niger Coup Puts Hundreds of Thousands of Migrants at Risk

The United Nations International Organization for Migration — the IOM — said Friday that border closures and airspace restrictions caused by the July 26 coup in Niger have disrupted migration patterns in the nation, putting hundreds of thousands of migrants and displaced persons at risk. VOA News reports.

Sudanese Refugees in Chad Share Stories of Atrocities in Darfur

In July, the International Criminal Court said it would investigate allegations of extrajudicial killings, the burning of homes and markets, and looting in Sudan's Darfur region. In this report from Adre, Chad, near the border with Sudan, reporter Henry Wilkins meets a refugee and human rights activist recording the alleged atrocities and speaks to those who have escaped Darfur as Sudan’s war escalates. Henry Wilkins reports for VOA.

Niger Political Crisis Risks Humanitarian Crisis

With no political solution in sight, the United Nations refugee agency warns that Niger’s political crisis could rapidly deteriorate into a humanitarian crisis as attacks by non-state armed groups continue and sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States on the country begin to bite. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

Some Neighbors Reject Sudan Refugees as Numbers Hit 1 Million

The United Nations says 1 million people have fled Sudan, confounding expectations about the scale of the exodus triggered by the country's war. While some neighboring states, such as Chad and South Sudan, welcome refugees, others, such as Egypt, are pushing them away. Henry Wilkins reports from Renk, South Sudan, and Adre, Chad.

News brief

The U.S. United States Customs and Border Protection reports 170,000 appointments processed at ports of entry in the U.S. Mexico border.