VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, March 16-April 1

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com

Refugee Rights Advocates Express Concern Over New US-Canada Border Deal

Human rights activists and immigration advocates expressed concerns over a new immigration deal between Canada and the United States that allows either country to turn away asylum-seekers who reach the border at unofficial crossings. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

Canada Migrant Death Toll at 8 after 2 More Bodies Found

The bodies of two more migrants who died trying to cross from Canada into the United States were found Friday, bringing the death toll to eight, including two children, police in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne said. The bodies of six people, described as members of two families of Romanian and Indian descent, were found Thursday in a marshy area of the St. Lawrence River, which forms the Canada-U.S. border in that area.

At Least 40 Dead in Fire at Mexico Border Migrant Facility

After a fire broke out at an immigration detention center in Mexico, two of the center’s guards can be seen running away, apparently making no attempt to release the men before smoke filled the room, surveillance footage shows. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

US Justice Department To Go On Hiring Spree for Immigration Judges

The U.S. Justice Department is going on a hiring spree for immigration judges in hopes of easing an intractable case backlog. In its budget proposal for fiscal 2024, which starts October 1, the department is seeking $1.46 billion for the Executive Office for Immigration Review, a subagency within the department tasked with adjudicating immigration claims. Story by Masood Farivar who covers the Justice Department and the FBI for Voice of America.

Mexican President Vows to Deliver Justice for Migrants Killed in Fire

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday vowed to bring to justice whoever was responsible for the deaths of 38 migrants in a fire at a migrant holding center in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez this week. Story reported by Reuters.

Texas Officials Find Migrants in Shipping Container on a Train

The bodies of two people were found Friday on a freight train in Texas after someone telephoned officials to let them know that there were people on board who were in distress. VOANEWS reports.

Immigration around the world

Ghanaian Community Moves to Aid Burkina Faso Asylum Seekers

More than a thousand people fleeing militant attacks in Burkina Faso have sought refuge in Ghana in recent months and are waiting for their status to be determined. To help, villagers in northern Ghana are donating land to a refugee camp. Senanu Tord reports from Sapelliga. Camera: Senanu Tord.

UN Refugee Agency in Mozambique Appeals for Help to Deal with DRC Refugees

The representative of the U.N. refugee agency in Mozambique said refugees fleeing war-torn parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo are making a complicated humanitarian crisis in northern Mozambique even worse. Produced by Charles Mangwiro.

El Salvador Calls for Investigation after Deadly Fire at Mexico Border Migrant Facility

El Salvador on Wednesday strongly condemned the actions of personnel at an immigration detention center in Mexico after a fire killed at least 40 people. Surveillance video shows two of the detention center’s guards running away after the fire broke out late Monday, apparently making no attempt to release the men held inside a room before it filled with smoke. Story by VOANEWS.

Amnesty International: Rights Landscape in West Africa Darkens

West Africa’s Sahel region saw mounting violence and a rollback in free expression last year, rights group Amnesty International says in its latest annual report, released Tuesday. Amnesty International says that for Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger — 2022 was an especially grim year. The countries saw an uptick in civilian killings compared to 2021, as they battle an ongoing jihadi insurgency in the region. Lisa Bryant reports for VOA from Paris.

News Brief

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced a provision that allows special immigrant juveniles to schedule an appointment within the weeks before their 21st birthday to file Form I-360, Petition for Amerasian, Widow(er), or Special Immigrant, in person.