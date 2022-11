The URL has been copied to your clipboard

After this month's G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara spoke with the country's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, in Jakarta about the geopolitical tensions of hosting the summit. Cameras: Ahadian Utama, Triyogha Pujalaksana.