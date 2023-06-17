Western India Hit by Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power, uprooted trees and electrical poles, and tossed shipping containers around this week as it ravaged India’s western coastline.

Biparjoy means “calamity” in Bengali, and that is what it brought to India’s Gujarat state.

Brij Chauhan, a resident who returned home to Biparjoy’s aftermath, told Reuters, “Everything has blown away.”

About 100,000 people were evacuated before the cyclone made landfall. Weather forecasters had warned that the devastation would be thorough.

The Indian Meteorological Department also advised people to expect significant damage to houses, crops, roads and telecommunications networks.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel told Reuters, "We are trying to bring back normalcy as soon as possible. The state administration is working to help people get all the facilities like drinking water, electricity and medicine within a few hours.”

Some information for this report came from Reuters.