More than half of India's 1.3 billion people are younger than 25. In the ongoing general elections, almost 15 million voters between 18 and 19 are expected to cast their ballots for the first time. Politically aware and vocal, India's youth have emerged as a significant constituency for most political parties. VOA's Ritul Joshi explores the issues that matter most to these young voters and which political party stands to benefit the most from their support.